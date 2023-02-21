245 - Ending The 15 Minute City Idea! How To Get Ahead Of Geo-fencing As Well As Stop It

Today we are going to be learning how to protect yourself from these planned tech control grids.





Also you will learn how to become uncontrollable via the promises of God.\

​

However you need to be aware of these "15 minute cities" ideas because they can easily be stopped.

​



You may say I can't be controlled I trust in the promises of God... Great! But we need to realize that there are many others out there who are already trapped and need our help.



​

If they want to engage in "5th generation warfare" which is a hidden type of warfare. Then you should not be oblivious. It is dangerous to be oblivious and uneducated.



​

Learn the truth today and prepare to PROSPER. See I don't teach people how to survive, we learn how to THRIVE in the life abundantly that Jesus offers.

​



My book "Born Again As Kings - the end of satan and the beginning of God's Kings" second edition is officially out. If you want to learn GOD'S AGENDA this is the book for you. It is God's will that prevails, not these globalist demon worshippers...

​



Check out more about the book at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com



