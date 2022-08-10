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The Truth About The Democrat Party
DO NOT TALK
DO NOT TALK
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7 views • August 10, 2022

The Truth About The Democrat Party

(617) Whoopi Goldberg says Dr. Jill Biden Ed.D. is a great medical doctor - YouTube


Terry Borchers

https://speaktruth.us/

58 Truths about the Democratic Party

My Challenge

Don’t believe me?  Then I challenge you to do the following:

Read each of the 58 “Truths,” especially the following ten:

#3   – The Democratic Party is the Party of Slavery

#6   – The Democratic Party is the Party of Dependency and Victimization

#14 – The Democratic Party is the Party of Abortion and Infanticide

#16 – The Democratic Party is the Party of Lawlessness

#22 – The Democratic Party is the Party Which has Let China Play Us for Fools

#30 – The Democratic Party is the Party with Its Own “Propaganda Arm” aka Main Stream Media

#35 – The Democratic Party is the Party of Community Organizing

#44 – The Democratic Party is a Party that Promotes the Lie that America is Systemically Racist

#50 – The Democratic Party is a Party that De-Humanizes Whole “Classes” of Human Beings When It Advances Their Lust for Power and Control10.

#58 – The Democratic Party is a Party that is Morphing into the Party of Tyranny

Decide whether you have been and are continuing to be controlled by lies.
Decide whether the Democratic Party still represents your thinking and/or your best interests.
If not, consider the reality that the Democratic Party has left you behind.
If it has, leave now!


Mark Twain, “It's easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

Books mentioned:

“How do you kill 11 Million People,” Andy Andrews

“BonHoeffer,” Eric Metaxas

https://www.theticket.info/


https://loomisflooringusa.com/

Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A

https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold

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