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The Truth About The Democrat Party
(617) Whoopi Goldberg says Dr. Jill Biden Ed.D. is a great medical doctor - YouTube
Terry Borchers
https://speaktruth.us/
58 Truths about the Democratic Party
My Challenge
Don’t believe me? Then I challenge you to do the following:
#3 – The Democratic Party is the Party of Slavery
#6 – The Democratic Party is the Party of Dependency and Victimization
#14 – The Democratic Party is the Party of Abortion and Infanticide
#16 – The Democratic Party is the Party of Lawlessness
#22 – The Democratic Party is the Party Which has Let China Play Us for Fools
#30 – The Democratic Party is the Party with Its Own “Propaganda Arm” aka Main Stream Media
#35 – The Democratic Party is the Party of Community Organizing
#44 – The Democratic Party is a Party that Promotes the Lie that America is Systemically Racist
#50 – The Democratic Party is a Party that De-Humanizes Whole “Classes” of Human Beings When It Advances Their Lust for Power and Control10.
#58 – The Democratic Party is a Party that is Morphing into the Party of Tyranny
Books mentioned:
“How do you kill 11 Million People,” Andy Andrews
“BonHoeffer,” Eric Metaxas
https://loomisflooringusa.com/
Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A
https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold
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