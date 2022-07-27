In a victory for freedom-loving citizens in New York—that could eventually touch all Americans—a New York attorney has won a significant case against Gov. Kathy Hochul and her subordinates in their pursuit to circumvent the law and establish isolation and quarantine camps in the state. Yes, you read that right. Unbeknownst to many, even as COVID-19 is endemic, Hochul and the New York Department of Health (NYHD) have been reissuing an emergency regulation that granted them the authority to create isolation and quarantine camps for any citizens with any infectious disease without proof of illness. Enacted in February 2022 and regularly renewed since, the oppressive regulations have been published in the state register for possible permanent adoption.

Thankfully, because of the successful lawsuit filed by New York attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, a Supreme Court New York judge has halted Hochul’s unconstitutional and nefarious measure, stating the regulation can no longer be reissued or made permanent. Nonetheless, a determined Hochul (and Letitia James) plan to appeal, maintaining they possess the authority to detain and quarantine anyone in the state at any time against their will and without solid justification.

Source: https://uncoverdc.com/2022/07/25/new-york-victory-on-quarantine-camp-law-is-a-huge-win-for-america/





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