© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terminator 2 ---AI JOE BIDEN [DeepFake]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
293 views • August 21, 2020
Biden: Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated.
Biden speech:
Weird sequencing in the video has people guessing whether or not it was taped in segments, or a deep fake altogether. One of the cues is when Biden straightens up, everything behind him moves up with him. Something is not right with the video of this speech. One thing is obvious: Biden did not do this speech in one take, as presented, if he did it at all.
OBVIOUS: BIDEN DID NOT DO HIS SPEECH. SOMEONE ELSE DID IT FOR HIM AND HIS FACE AND VOICE WAS DEEP FAKED ONTO SOMEONE ELSE.
I FIGURED OUT WHAT WAS WRONG WITH THE BIDEN SPEECH: SOMEONE OTHER THAN BIDEN DID THE SPEECH, AND BIDEN'S FACE AND VOICE WAS LAYERED OVER THE OTHER GUY'S FACE AND VOICE, JUST LIKE THIS SYLVESTER STALLONE IS THE TERMINATOR DEEP FAKE. WATCH THAT AND WATCH BIDEN - IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING!!! GOTCHA!!! BUSTED!!!
Sylvester Stallone is the Terminator deep fake (This has portions where Arnold's face shows due to lighting and angle, which remains perfect in Biden's speech)
And here is Biden's speech, which despite keeping his face layered right all the way through is glitchy through all of it and sometimes his mouth gets too big and too small because the AI does not place it right. BUSTED. I did not watch the whole video, I just saw people were in an uproar about it being fake, clicked a few minutes in, and saw it was totally messed up between 6:40 and 6:55 and at 6:53 he glitches like Max Headroom.
https://youtu.be/RSpHLq2STvY
Biden speech:
Weird sequencing in the video has people guessing whether or not it was taped in segments, or a deep fake altogether. One of the cues is when Biden straightens up, everything behind him moves up with him. Something is not right with the video of this speech. One thing is obvious: Biden did not do this speech in one take, as presented, if he did it at all.
OBVIOUS: BIDEN DID NOT DO HIS SPEECH. SOMEONE ELSE DID IT FOR HIM AND HIS FACE AND VOICE WAS DEEP FAKED ONTO SOMEONE ELSE.
I FIGURED OUT WHAT WAS WRONG WITH THE BIDEN SPEECH: SOMEONE OTHER THAN BIDEN DID THE SPEECH, AND BIDEN'S FACE AND VOICE WAS LAYERED OVER THE OTHER GUY'S FACE AND VOICE, JUST LIKE THIS SYLVESTER STALLONE IS THE TERMINATOR DEEP FAKE. WATCH THAT AND WATCH BIDEN - IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING!!! GOTCHA!!! BUSTED!!!
Sylvester Stallone is the Terminator deep fake (This has portions where Arnold's face shows due to lighting and angle, which remains perfect in Biden's speech)
And here is Biden's speech, which despite keeping his face layered right all the way through is glitchy through all of it and sometimes his mouth gets too big and too small because the AI does not place it right. BUSTED. I did not watch the whole video, I just saw people were in an uproar about it being fake, clicked a few minutes in, and saw it was totally messed up between 6:40 and 6:55 and at 6:53 he glitches like Max Headroom.
https://youtu.be/RSpHLq2STvY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.