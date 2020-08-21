Terminator 2 ---AI JOE BIDEN [DeepFake]

Biden: Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated.Biden speech:Weird sequencing in the video has people guessing whether or not it was taped in segments, or a deep fake altogether. One of the cues is when Biden straightens up, everything behind him moves up with him. Something is not right with the video of this speech. One thing is obvious: Biden did not do this speech in one take, as presented, if he did it at all.OBVIOUS: BIDEN DID NOT DO HIS SPEECH. SOMEONE ELSE DID IT FOR HIM AND HIS FACE AND VOICE WAS DEEP FAKED ONTO SOMEONE ELSE.I FIGURED OUT WHAT WAS WRONG WITH THE BIDEN SPEECH: SOMEONE OTHER THAN BIDEN DID THE SPEECH, AND BIDEN'S FACE AND VOICE WAS LAYERED OVER THE OTHER GUY'S FACE AND VOICE, JUST LIKE THIS SYLVESTER STALLONE IS THE TERMINATOR DEEP FAKE. WATCH THAT AND WATCH BIDEN - IT IS THE SAME DAMN THING!!! GOTCHA!!! BUSTED!!!Sylvester Stallone is the Terminator deep fake (This has portions where Arnold's face shows due to lighting and angle, which remains perfect in Biden's speech)And here is Biden's speech, which despite keeping his face layered right all the way through is glitchy through all of it and sometimes his mouth gets too big and too small because the AI does not place it right. BUSTED. I did not watch the whole video, I just saw people were in an uproar about it being fake, clicked a few minutes in, and saw it was totally messed up between 6:40 and 6:55 and at 6:53 he glitches like Max Headroom.