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Beyond Critical Update of the Latest Covid-19 Stats
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38 views • November 13, 2020
A must view video, where the latest stats (November 2020) are forensically analysed by Ivor Cummins.
The results compound what we already know about this hoax pandemic and highlights the true situation using official statistical figures from official sources .
A total no-brainer when it comes to exposing the nature of the so called 'pandemic'
The results compound what we already know about this hoax pandemic and highlights the true situation using official statistical figures from official sources .
A total no-brainer when it comes to exposing the nature of the so called 'pandemic'
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