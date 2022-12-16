More States Banning TikTok on Government Devices Amid CCP Threat

https://gnews.org/articles/591083
摘要：12/10/2022 Fox News: While the states are doing a great deal here in terms of making sure that government phones don't have TikTok on it, it's not a solution. The only solution here is an outright ban. We need federal intervention to make sure that this App isn't jeopardizing our national security.
