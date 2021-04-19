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🔻 Los Angeles Police Deparrment Launches "Operation Home Bound"
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130 views • April 19, 2021
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● There is videos popping up showing Los Angeles police department performing forced vaccinations on the mentally challenged, disabled and homeless individuals against their will. The Los Angeles police department is commiting crimes against humanity and the social media networks are censoring it.
● There is videos popping up showing Los Angeles police department performing forced vaccinations on the mentally challenged, disabled and homeless individuals against their will. The Los Angeles police department is commiting crimes against humanity and the social media networks are censoring it.
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