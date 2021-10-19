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Let's Talk Astrology - Red Hot Full Moon i Aries
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90 views • October 19, 2021
Today we will discuss astrology and how it relates to current events. We will focus on a day that will live in NH infamy--the events of October 13, 2021 and how that situation could be coming to your State or Country.
Youtube Videos shown in this broadcast:
Live Free or Die: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5Mnt866wrc
1776 Alarm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IR99IrDvLEU
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacaostastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Youtube, Rumble, Bitchute, Twitter, Odysee, GAB, Brighteon, Theta.TV
#astrology #horoscope #NH
Youtube Videos shown in this broadcast:
Live Free or Die: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5Mnt866wrc
1776 Alarm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IR99IrDvLEU
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacaostastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Youtube, Rumble, Bitchute, Twitter, Odysee, GAB, Brighteon, Theta.TV
#astrology #horoscope #NH
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