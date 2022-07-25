At The Tipping Point

Recently I met up with Patriot Streetfighter and Operation Tomahawk Leader Scott McKay. I've seen the evidence so we talked about election fraud investigations going on right now and counties that have already made arrests. Don't miss the video at 2000Mules.com.

Listen in to get information so you can feel confident in contacting your local Sheriff to ask him to open an investigation. We need EVERYONE to contact their Sheriff ASAP.

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