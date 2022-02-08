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Commentary on The book of Philemon.
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10 views • February 08, 2022
Truth In Scripture Pastor Rick Kabrick `Tuesday February 8 , 2022
https://www.paypal.me/PastorRickk Email: [email protected]
Pastor Rick Kabrick PO BOX 595 Tiverton RI 02878
Truth In Scripture Pastor Rick Kabrick Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Commentary on The book of Philemon.
ACT 28:30-31, Paul stayed two whole years in his own rented house. And he welcomed all who visited him, proclaiming the kingdom of God and teaching about the Lord Jesus Christ with all boldness and without hindrance.
A prisoner of Christ Jesus: Prisoner = δέσμιος desmios = bound, in bonds, a captive, a prisoner. As always, Paul did not consider himself a prisoner of Rome, Paul was a prisoner of Jesus Christ, Yeshua.
Many believe and some documentation exists that Apphia was likely the wife of Philemon, and a convert to Christianity, as she is called sister. Also, it is believed that Archippus was probably Philemon and Apphia’s son, and also a Christian.
Paul will appeal to his friend on behalf of Onesimus, a runaway slave. Onesimus had somehow connected with Paul, who was imprisoned in Rome. Well, under a house arrest type arrangement.
Using both of these titles, together, implies that Jesus (Yeshua) is GOD. Yeshua is the Prince of Peace and true Peace only comes through HIM. To traditional Jews, calling Yeshua…Christ, the Anointed One, was saying HE was equal to GOD, and was blasphemy. To Gentiles, calling Yeshua LORD meant giving allegiance to a leader above the Roman Emperor.
ACT 11:17, “If, then, God gave them the same gift that he also gave to us when we believed in the Lord Jesus Christ, how could I possibly hinder God?”
6 I pray that your participation in the faith may become effective (ἐνεργής energēs = active work, where we get the word energy from) through knowing every good thing that is in us for the glory of Christ.
It is clear that Paul will ask a favor of Philemon. Before he asked, he appealed for love’s sake instead of making a command. Of course, under the surface Paul made it clear that he had the right to command Philemon to do what is fitting yet he appealed in love.
Before he asked, he appealed to Philemon out of a sense of love that is agape love. Philemon, before I tell you what I need from you, remember that I’m an old man, and a prisoner at that and a fellow servant of the LORD and he will remind Philemon that it was he Paul who led him Philemon to the LORD.
10 appeal to you for my son (teknon τέκνονteknon = child or student or one cared for a special relationship), Onesimus. I became his father γεννάω gennaō = of GOD making men his sons through faith in Christ’s) work while I was in chains.10 appeal to you for my son, Onesimus. I became his father while I was in chains.
Paul, though under house arrest by the Romans, led Onesimus to faith in Jesus Christ (whom I have begotten while in my chains). Some Scholars believe Paul had led him to Christ when Paul stayed with Philemon, but it seems more likely that the conversion was in Rome. However, we don’t know for sure.
Onesimus had done something wrong in that he escaped from his master. But he had actually done something to his master that led him to leave. Apparently, well we know he did, he stole or somehow cheated Philemon, either money, goods, probably money because it was costly to get to Rome from Colossae.
Paul gently mentions Onesimus’ escape. A very gentile mention of what had transpired. Now obviously Onesimus had told the complete story to Paul. In many ways the escape of Onesimus was pure but trouble. It made Onesimus a criminal, possibly subject to the death penalty. That would make Paul who was already in trouble at risk for harboring a criminal if he didn’t handle it the right way.
No longer as a slave, more than a slave; a beloved brother: Paul “re-introduced” Onesimus to Philemon; not as a slave, but as a brother in the LORD. Paul abolished the master-slave that had existed. If a man is my brother how can my brother be my slave?
Paul lays himself out for Onesimus, and with all his means pleads his cause with his master, and so sets himself as if he were Onesimus, and had himself done wrong to Philemon. Even as Christ did for us with GOD the Father, thus also does Paul for Onesimus with Philemon. We are all like Onesimus, to my thinking.
Philemon, remember that I led you to the LORD. Not that Paul was taking credit for it, but just a reminder that they had a common and very special bond.
Knowing that you will do even more than I say: Paul’s letter, full of appeal, was also full of hope. Philemon was not a bad or a harsh man. Paul had every reason to expect that he would fulfill his Christian duty and do even more than Paul asked.
In A.D. 110, 50 years later or so, The bishop of Ephesus was named Onesimus, and it is pretty much universally believed that it was this same man. Ignatius, in his Epistle to the Ephesians, makes mention of Onesimus, as pastor of Ephesus, after Timothy.
https://www.paypal.me/PastorRickk Email: [email protected]
Pastor Rick Kabrick PO BOX 595 Tiverton RI 02878
Truth In Scripture Pastor Rick Kabrick Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Commentary on The book of Philemon.
ACT 28:30-31, Paul stayed two whole years in his own rented house. And he welcomed all who visited him, proclaiming the kingdom of God and teaching about the Lord Jesus Christ with all boldness and without hindrance.
A prisoner of Christ Jesus: Prisoner = δέσμιος desmios = bound, in bonds, a captive, a prisoner. As always, Paul did not consider himself a prisoner of Rome, Paul was a prisoner of Jesus Christ, Yeshua.
Many believe and some documentation exists that Apphia was likely the wife of Philemon, and a convert to Christianity, as she is called sister. Also, it is believed that Archippus was probably Philemon and Apphia’s son, and also a Christian.
Paul will appeal to his friend on behalf of Onesimus, a runaway slave. Onesimus had somehow connected with Paul, who was imprisoned in Rome. Well, under a house arrest type arrangement.
Using both of these titles, together, implies that Jesus (Yeshua) is GOD. Yeshua is the Prince of Peace and true Peace only comes through HIM. To traditional Jews, calling Yeshua…Christ, the Anointed One, was saying HE was equal to GOD, and was blasphemy. To Gentiles, calling Yeshua LORD meant giving allegiance to a leader above the Roman Emperor.
ACT 11:17, “If, then, God gave them the same gift that he also gave to us when we believed in the Lord Jesus Christ, how could I possibly hinder God?”
6 I pray that your participation in the faith may become effective (ἐνεργής energēs = active work, where we get the word energy from) through knowing every good thing that is in us for the glory of Christ.
It is clear that Paul will ask a favor of Philemon. Before he asked, he appealed for love’s sake instead of making a command. Of course, under the surface Paul made it clear that he had the right to command Philemon to do what is fitting yet he appealed in love.
Before he asked, he appealed to Philemon out of a sense of love that is agape love. Philemon, before I tell you what I need from you, remember that I’m an old man, and a prisoner at that and a fellow servant of the LORD and he will remind Philemon that it was he Paul who led him Philemon to the LORD.
10 appeal to you for my son (teknon τέκνονteknon = child or student or one cared for a special relationship), Onesimus. I became his father γεννάω gennaō = of GOD making men his sons through faith in Christ’s) work while I was in chains.10 appeal to you for my son, Onesimus. I became his father while I was in chains.
Paul, though under house arrest by the Romans, led Onesimus to faith in Jesus Christ (whom I have begotten while in my chains). Some Scholars believe Paul had led him to Christ when Paul stayed with Philemon, but it seems more likely that the conversion was in Rome. However, we don’t know for sure.
Onesimus had done something wrong in that he escaped from his master. But he had actually done something to his master that led him to leave. Apparently, well we know he did, he stole or somehow cheated Philemon, either money, goods, probably money because it was costly to get to Rome from Colossae.
Paul gently mentions Onesimus’ escape. A very gentile mention of what had transpired. Now obviously Onesimus had told the complete story to Paul. In many ways the escape of Onesimus was pure but trouble. It made Onesimus a criminal, possibly subject to the death penalty. That would make Paul who was already in trouble at risk for harboring a criminal if he didn’t handle it the right way.
No longer as a slave, more than a slave; a beloved brother: Paul “re-introduced” Onesimus to Philemon; not as a slave, but as a brother in the LORD. Paul abolished the master-slave that had existed. If a man is my brother how can my brother be my slave?
Paul lays himself out for Onesimus, and with all his means pleads his cause with his master, and so sets himself as if he were Onesimus, and had himself done wrong to Philemon. Even as Christ did for us with GOD the Father, thus also does Paul for Onesimus with Philemon. We are all like Onesimus, to my thinking.
Philemon, remember that I led you to the LORD. Not that Paul was taking credit for it, but just a reminder that they had a common and very special bond.
Knowing that you will do even more than I say: Paul’s letter, full of appeal, was also full of hope. Philemon was not a bad or a harsh man. Paul had every reason to expect that he would fulfill his Christian duty and do even more than Paul asked.
In A.D. 110, 50 years later or so, The bishop of Ephesus was named Onesimus, and it is pretty much universally believed that it was this same man. Ignatius, in his Epistle to the Ephesians, makes mention of Onesimus, as pastor of Ephesus, after Timothy.
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