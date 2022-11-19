Create New Account
Summary of the next chapters: AI, control, surveillance etc.
Karine Savard
Domain specific modeling, technology without human intervention, no ownership of cars, facial recognition surveillance, increased online learning, social credit score, escape room theory (team more important than individual), learning devices, telemedicine and cybertherapy, media propaganda and politics, online vs social gatherings, protests. 

Knowledge is power. We know where they want to lead us ; into the digital abyss. We can still stop this, raise awareness and anticipate their next steps.  

censorshipprotestradiationaifacial recognitionsurveillanceexposuretelemedicinecybersecuritydigitizationonline metaverse life

