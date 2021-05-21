It Is the CCP That Harms Israel and Jewish People the Most

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In the May 12, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo warned Israel and Jewish people that it was the CCP that harmed them the most even though they helped the CCP in technology, finance, and a lot of other things. Unfortunately, Wall Street, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley still haven’t figured it out. Miles said he knew this because he knew the nature of the CCP.