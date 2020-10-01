Will Mandated Vaccines be enforced by Martial Law? Probably Not Federally but what about the States?

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I report on States with Vaccine Legislation pending both good and bad. And I introduce you to new web resource to keep track of them. In the Second segment; Infowars Alex Jones breaks down how martial law is being implemented around the globe to force the population to take the toxic injections pushed out by inhumane opportunists Like Bill Gates. Many of you are wondering why you should care about other countries. Well the answer is this; what is happening their will happen here if WE DON'T STOP IT!
Source Links:
https://nvicadvocacy.org/members/Home.aspx
https://vaccineimpact.com/2019/the-fight-over-mandatory-vaccinations-at-the-state-level-update/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f7505806eb1fd0c9fc973b3
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