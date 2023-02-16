5G REMEMBER THIS AUSTRALIA ? - ITS TIME TO STOP IT ALL!

PEOPLE - THE SILENT AND HIDDEN ENEMY -THIS IS IT ALL CAPABLE OF GIVING YOU ANOTHER RADIOACTIVE SYMPTOM LIKE THE PREVIOUS GOF WEAPONIZED MAN MADE ILLNESSES LIKE SARS -MERS ETC - LEARN THE MEANING OF WHAT THESE ABBREVIATIONS MEAN AND THE PENNY WILL DROP!
THERE ALL ELECTRICAL AND POISONOUS TO HUMANS! KNOWLEDGE IS POWER!SARS = SPECIFIC ABZORBTION RADIATION SICKNESS
MERS = MAGNETIC ELECTRO RADIATION SICKNESS
ALL MAN MADE BY FREQUENCY TO KEEP YOU SICK! BY BIG GOV AND BIG PHARMA ALONGSIDE BIG BANKING - THERE ALL COMPLICIT! REMOVE YOUR 5G TOWERS AND WATCH YOUR HEALTH IMPROVE 100%
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.