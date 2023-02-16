Create New Account
5G REMEMBER THIS AUSTRALIA ? - ITS TIME TO STOP IT ALL!
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 19 hours ago

PEOPLE - THE SILENT AND HIDDEN ENEMY -THIS IS IT ALL CAPABLE OF GIVING YOU ANOTHER RADIOACTIVE SYMPTOM LIKE THE PREVIOUS GOF WEAPONIZED MAN MADE ILLNESSES LIKE SARS -MERS ETC - LEARN THE MEANING OF WHAT THESE ABBREVIATIONS MEAN AND THE PENNY WILL DROP!

THERE ALL ELECTRICAL AND POISONOUS TO HUMANS! KNOWLEDGE IS POWER!SARS = SPECIFIC ABZORBTION RADIATION SICKNESS

MERS  = MAGNETIC ELECTRO RADIATION SICKNESS

ALL MAN MADE BY FREQUENCY TO KEEP YOU SICK! BY BIG GOV AND BIG PHARMA ALONGSIDE BIG BANKING - THERE ALL COMPLICIT! REMOVE YOUR 5G TOWERS AND WATCH YOUR HEALTH IMPROVE 100%

lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

