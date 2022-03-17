Former Australian Special Forces Commander Riccardo Bosi on Ukraine. 🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Ukraine is the center of the deep state. It's the head of the snake and Vlad's taking the head off."
"Ukraine has been the center of the globalists for decades and decades...The CIA has been working in the Ukraine for 70 years."
"Ignore all the chatter about nuclear war and Russia's attempts to take over the globe. Completely the opposite.
Do your own research and stop watching the mainstream media."
He nails it.
Source : @Pepe Lives Matter 🐸