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Ivermectin: The Truth vs Goliath. A letter to Dr Andrew Hill by Dr Tess Lawrie
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69 views • March 28, 2022
In October 2020 Dr Andrew Hill, a senior visiting Research Fellow in the Pharmacology Department at Liverpool University, UK, was tasked to report to the World Health Organisation on the dozens of new studies from around the world suggesting that Ivermectin could be a remarkably safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. But on January 18th 2021, Dr Hill published his findings on a pre-print server. His methods lacked rigour, the review was low quality and the extremely positive findings on Ivermectin were contradicted by the conclusion. In the end, Dr Hill advised that “Ivermectin should be validated in larger appropriately controlled randomized trials before the results are sufficient for review by regulatory authorities.” The researcher seeking a global recommendation on Ivermectin had instead recommended against it.
A media onslaught against the medicine ensued. Unitaid, funded by Bill Gates, paid the University of Liverpool $40,000,000, as Dr Andrew Hill abandoned his previous conclusion that Ivermectin works for COVID, and that gave WHO justification to block Ivermectin use, at a cost of 15,000 people dying needlessly each day in UK. (subtitled, 19 minutes).
A media onslaught against the medicine ensued. Unitaid, funded by Bill Gates, paid the University of Liverpool $40,000,000, as Dr Andrew Hill abandoned his previous conclusion that Ivermectin works for COVID, and that gave WHO justification to block Ivermectin use, at a cost of 15,000 people dying needlessly each day in UK. (subtitled, 19 minutes).
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