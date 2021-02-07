Bill Gates and Virus Protection except Microsoft Systems

"We all want to return to the way things were before Covid 19." Speak for yourself Bill, I want a much better world than that.



"By the next pandemic, I believe we can have..." "what I call..." "cost very little" Yes Bill, cost efficiency is important to the shareholder and the market.



"We also want..." "manufactured antibodies, disable it just like your immune system" Really Bill?



"reduce death rates by as much as 80%" Based on what manufactured hyperbole statistics & evidence Bill?



"I also think..." "we'll develop new vaccines quickly in large part due to this new mRNA platform" Woo hoo unproven technology for the masses of human resources.

"mRNA will become faster to develop, easier to store and lower cost, that's a huge breakthrough" Yes Bill, more cost efficiency to save the board embarrassment from the shareholders and to the presentable market analysts.