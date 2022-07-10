Exclusive Investigation of Confidential Pfizer Documents finds COVID Vaccination is going to cause Mass Depopulation

Covid-19 vaccination is going to lead to mass depopulation.

This is a pretty bold claim to make. ‘Your Government is trying to kill you’ is even bolder.

But unfortunately, these bold claims are now backed up with a mountain of evidence, and most of that evidence can be found in the confidential Pfizer documents that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has been forced to publish by court order.

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/10/exclusive-pfizer-docs-covid-vacccination-depopulation/

IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030

https://www.brighteon.com/a0cd52c8-439c-4951-8f36-7d4ee061ce4d

Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Alleged ‘Vaccine’ Does Not Work https://www.brighteon.com/8a3ff927-5c13-4cdb-8fc0-65177147f023