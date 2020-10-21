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Airbus ZEROE: Hydrogen Power the Future of Aviation?
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27 views • October 21, 2020
As Airbus unveiled the hydrogen-powered ZEROe concepts, it has renewed discussions as what should power the aviation industry in the future.
Video/Image Credits:Airbus
For general inquiries/video ideas: [email protected].
For aviation/travel updates from the Asia/Pacific region, check out the website at www.flightsinasia.com.
Video/Image Credits:Airbus
For general inquiries/video ideas: [email protected].
For aviation/travel updates from the Asia/Pacific region, check out the website at www.flightsinasia.com.
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