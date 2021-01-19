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THE ONGOING SUICIDE OF ADOLF TWITTLER
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40 views • January 19, 2021
We’re not even two weeks into 2021 and 2020 is already starting to look kind of tame and boring by comparison, thanks to things like Adolf Twittler’s attempted free-speech holocaust.
Well, before you go getting down or depressed about Twittler’s hissy fit, I want to share just a few examples from literally dozens of articles chronicling the way that Twittler’s mad crazy assault on freedom is already dramatically backfiring and propelling the wild growth of freedom-loving alternative platforms, just as we’ve been talking about here...
(Referenced article links are at the bottom of this section.)
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Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
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#Twittler
Article 1: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/free-speech-platform-gab-reports-753-surge-traffic-24-hours
Article 2: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/germany-and-france-shocked-over-twitter-decision-ban-trump
Article 3: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/gab-social-media-adding-nearly-one-million-users-day-traffic-adding-millions-every-hours-users-flee-twitter-swamp/
Bonus 1: https://populist.press/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Epik-Statement-on-Parler.pdf
Bonus 2: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/great-purge-twitter-has-suspended-more-70000-accounts-friday
Well, before you go getting down or depressed about Twittler’s hissy fit, I want to share just a few examples from literally dozens of articles chronicling the way that Twittler’s mad crazy assault on freedom is already dramatically backfiring and propelling the wild growth of freedom-loving alternative platforms, just as we’ve been talking about here...
(Referenced article links are at the bottom of this section.)
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
#Twittler
Article 1: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/free-speech-platform-gab-reports-753-surge-traffic-24-hours
Article 2: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/germany-and-france-shocked-over-twitter-decision-ban-trump
Article 3: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/gab-social-media-adding-nearly-one-million-users-day-traffic-adding-millions-every-hours-users-flee-twitter-swamp/
Bonus 1: https://populist.press/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Epik-Statement-on-Parler.pdf
Bonus 2: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/great-purge-twitter-has-suspended-more-70000-accounts-friday
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