Ep. 2709b - Ukraine Is A Money Laundering Machine For The [DS], Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming

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The [DS] is now panicking over Truth Social, the other tech platforms are busy censoring and block while TS is allowing the truth to spread. Ukraine was another trap for the [DS], it is now in the headlines, and soon the corruption is going to be brought into the open. Nothing can stop what is coming. The [DS] infiltrated the country and now the patriots are destroying their system.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.