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Emergency Dental Filling
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151 views • November 19, 2019
This video will show you how to mix and use a longer lasting, temporary filling. This item can be purchased on Ebay and it is quite inexpensive. I buy several at a time to keep up my Preps. Disclosure: I am not a Dentist and I have had no medical training. This filling is temporary and can be drilled by a Dentist.
I would suggest not using this product if your tooth is infected. What I have done in the past is to use Fish Mox (Amoxicillin) anitbiotic for about 5 days prior to installing the filling. Fish Mox is also available to purchase. Thank you for watching.
I would suggest not using this product if your tooth is infected. What I have done in the past is to use Fish Mox (Amoxicillin) anitbiotic for about 5 days prior to installing the filling. Fish Mox is also available to purchase. Thank you for watching.
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