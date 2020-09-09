4 Firemen chase down idiot on a bike who punched old woman, one of them needs to up his cardio game

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New York City firefighters chased down a man who randomly punched a woman in the face on a sidewalk as he rode past her on his bicycle just a few feet away from a fire station, according to newly surfaced video.



The incident, which was caught on surveillance footage, took place at around 5pm in front of the FDNY’s 214/Ladder 111 fire station on August 26.



A 60-year-old woman in a blue shirt was walking down Hancock Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn when a man approached while riding a bicycle from the opposite direction.



The man swerves onto the sidewalk and lands a punch to the woman’s face, knocking her backwards to the pavement.



Seconds later, four firefighters emerge from the fire station and are seen giving chase.



The man on the bike turns left at the corner of Hancock and Lewis Avenue before he is caught by the four men.



The firefighters wrestle him to the ground and pin him down until police arrive. He was then taken into custody.



As firefighters surrounded the suspect, he allegedly punched a 29-year-old fireman in the eye, causing bruising and swelling.



The woman suffered a cut mouth, but police said she declined medical attention at the scene, according to WCBS-TV.



The New York Police Department identified the suspect as Daniel Biggs, 53.



Biggs and the victim were strangers, police said. Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack.



According to the NYPD, Biggs has 18 prior arrests, including for assault and robbery.



On August 2, Biggs allegedly slashed a man in the face.



New York City has been reeling from a crime wave this year that has forced the police department to increase weekend patrols citywide.