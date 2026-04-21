A FAB-3000 fitted with a UMPK guidance kit striking a target in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, captured simultaneously by both Russian & Ukrainian drones

This is the Ukrainian video, that was better and longer.

Footage shows a FAB-3000 Russian bomb fitted with a UMPK guidance kit striking a target in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, captured simultaneously by both Russian and Ukrainian drones.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of April 21, 2026

▪️ In the Rostov region, media reported on the work of air defense systems in Novocherkassk. A fire broke out in one of the districts. In the sky over the Voronezh region, three UAVs were destroyed.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GR "North" is engaged in heavy battles in the Sumy region on twenty sections (daily progress - up to 600 m). The battle continues in Mirope and the vicinity of the settlement. Our troops plan to establish control over all border territories along the village Gornal - village Milayevka line. Intense infantry battles are taking place in the Krasnopol region east of the village Taratutino, in Novodmitrovka and the vicinity of the settlement.

▪️ In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone hit an agricultural firm in the Khomutovsky district, three people were injured, and another civilian was killed.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a man and a woman were injured by a drone strike in Shebekino. Under attack are Voznesenovka, Dolgoe, Dvuluchnoe, May, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Solomino, Tavrovo, Zamostie, Dorogushch, Sviatoslavka, Stepnoe.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GR "North" is engaged in fierce battles in the border settlement Veterinarnoe (against the Belgorod region) and the vicinity. The enemy is transferring reserves from the 22nd Motor Rifle Brigade and the 58th Motor Rifle Brigade of the AFU.

▪️ On the Volchansk section, our troops are clearing the forested areas along the State border near the village Bochkovo. Intense battles are taking place in the forested areas west of Karachintsy, as well as on the section between Verkhnya Pisarevka and the village Losevka. Intense battles are taking place in the border forested areas in the vicinity of the village Budarki and in the northwest of the Kupyansk region.

▪️ In Kupyansk and in the south of the direction, fierce battles continue. There are many attack UAVs and supply drones in the sky.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, battles are taking place in Ray-Aleksandrovka, our troops are pressing from the side of Nikiforovka and Kalenikov.

▪️ In the center of Konstantinovka and on the flanks, fierce battles continue. Our troops are trying to encircle the city, the enemy is putting up fierce resistance, throwing in new forces despite the logistics strikes and losses on the approach routes.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the GR "East" is expanding the zone of control northwest of the settlement Alexandrovka, in the direction of the settlement Lesnoye.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are taking place in Primorsk and Stepnogorsk.

▪️ In the Kherson region, the AFU attacked Velika Lepekh, a deputy head of the district was injured. In Kostogryzovo of the Alekseevsky district, a drone strike on a car killed a man. On the highway between Radensky and Velikie Kopany, two men were injured. In Novaya Mayachka, a drone strike on a car injured three men. Many civilian objects were hit by AFU strikes:

During the strikes and drone attacks, the following were damaged: two cars and an ambulance in Novaya Kakhovka, a car in Tavriisk.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)