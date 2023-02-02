Leading By Example This Activist’s Mission To Create A More Sustainable, Just, And Equal World

Today we connect with Rob Greenfield, an environmental activist and humanitarian that lives entirely self-sufficiently. Rob has a Youtube channel where he documents this experience and educates people about the growing, harvesting, and foraging of food.

Rob wants to lead a life that promotes a more sustainable and just world. A decade ago, Rob realized how his lifestyle hurts our planet, and since then, he has changed nearly every aspect of his lifestyle – from not having a bank account to rescuing food from grocery store dumpsters…

