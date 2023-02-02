Leading By Example This Activist’s Mission To Create A More Sustainable, Just, And Equal World

Today we connect with Rob Greenfield, an environmental activist and humanitarian that lives entirely self-sufficiently. Rob has a Youtube channel where he documents this experience and educates people about the growing, harvesting, and foraging of food.
Rob wants to lead a life that promotes a more sustainable and just world. A decade ago, Rob realized how his lifestyle hurts our planet, and since then, he has changed nearly every aspect of his lifestyle – from not having a bank account to rescuing food from grocery store dumpsters…
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.