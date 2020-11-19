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Trump Silent Running - Powerful & Magnificent Video Created by Visual Artist Justin Bellucci.
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357 views • November 19, 2020
"There’s nothing the political establishment wouldn’t do."
This is a candid, honest and factual version of events that have happened and the motivations behind them. YouTube took this video down! Facebook censored it. My question is, why??? I don't care if you're right leaning or left leaning. Truth is the truth. And anyone who looks at this with integrity and fairness as their guiding principal, will come to the same conclusion! Censorship, how ever you skin it or try to cloak it, is WRONG! And it is indicative of a "cancer" that has to be traced back to the source to be cured! Dr Buttar
This is a candid, honest and factual version of events that have happened and the motivations behind them. YouTube took this video down! Facebook censored it. My question is, why??? I don't care if you're right leaning or left leaning. Truth is the truth. And anyone who looks at this with integrity and fairness as their guiding principal, will come to the same conclusion! Censorship, how ever you skin it or try to cloak it, is WRONG! And it is indicative of a "cancer" that has to be traced back to the source to be cured! Dr Buttar
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