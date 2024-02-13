CTP (20240213) PSA Endorsements statement

CTP PSA Endorsements 20240213 Why I will no longer "Personally" Endorse Candidates, about Individualism not Collectivism (VoteBiblically, person-by-person basis not their "Collective" label (looking for those fitting the ChristiTutionalist mold, apart/aside from "Party affiliation")), trying to avoid overt/open hyper-Partisanship (discussion of CINO, RINO, FASCICRATS, all about "individual" label as not in-line with ChrsitiTutaional values people identity (we still have to have "some labels/terms" to define by)), and more.

