Nurse Exposes Corona Virus Face Mask Using Common Sense

RN explains the harm wearing a mask all day causes the human body. N95 masks are designed to stop bacteria, which are far larger than viruses. Please research this information to understand how you are being programmed to give up your freedom and liberty.



This is not my video and I do not own any of the content within it. I am simply reposting this video because YT and other social media platforms are scrubbing it from existence. The less informed are easily controlled an manipulated. This is why the state fears those who promote and spread truth.



Please save this information on media that cannot be destroyed and spread the truth because this is the only way to stop the Marxist tyranny currently rising.