© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse Exposes Corona Virus Face Mask Using Common Sense
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • May 21, 2020
RN explains the harm wearing a mask all day causes the human body. N95 masks are designed to stop bacteria, which are far larger than viruses. Please research this information to understand how you are being programmed to give up your freedom and liberty.
This is not my video and I do not own any of the content within it. I am simply reposting this video because YT and other social media platforms are scrubbing it from existence. The less informed are easily controlled an manipulated. This is why the state fears those who promote and spread truth.
Please save this information on media that cannot be destroyed and spread the truth because this is the only way to stop the Marxist tyranny currently rising.
This is not my video and I do not own any of the content within it. I am simply reposting this video because YT and other social media platforms are scrubbing it from existence. The less informed are easily controlled an manipulated. This is why the state fears those who promote and spread truth.
Please save this information on media that cannot be destroyed and spread the truth because this is the only way to stop the Marxist tyranny currently rising.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.