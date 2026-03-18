Tulsi: The only person who can determine what is or is not an imminent threat is the President - Tulsi Gabbard

The only person who can determine what is or is not an imminent threat is the President - Tulsi Gabbard.

Adding more world news:

The acting president of Venezuela, Delsi Rodríguez, dismissed the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, from his position. Padrino López held the post of Minister of Defense at the time when Nicolás Maduro was captured.

Also: 🔥🚫🛢🇶🇦THE COMPLEX THAT HOUSES THE WORLD’S LARGEST LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS EXPORT PLANT HAS SUFFERED “EXTENSIVE DAMAGE” AFTER AN IRANIAN ATTACK, HOURS AFTER TEHRAN WARNED OF THREATS TO ENERGY FACILITIES ACROSS THE GULF.

QATARENERGY REPORTS 'EXTENSIVE DAMAGE' AFTER MISSILE ATTACKS ON RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY - BLOOMBERG

And:

Israeli media: For the first time in Israel's wars, Hezbollah fires all the way to the south of the country. : (