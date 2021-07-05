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BANNED on YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK Globalist NEW World Order Plan - - Classified COVID DePopulation of Earth Document read by Italian Doctor
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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942 views • July 05, 2021
WARNING - THIS IS NOT A DRILL

This VIDEO was BANNED on YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK today 1/17/21

Globalist NEW World Order Plan - Italian Doctor Reads - Classified COVID DePopulation of Earth Document

This is Factually what the Globalist New World Order plan is to Depopulate the Planet with the introduction of the COVID19 Virus and rollout of the Unscientifically proven Vaccine. The so-called Covid19 Vaccine is NOT a Vaccine. It is designed to reprogram one's DNA. Remember these so-called COVID19 Vaccines only are required to have a 50% efficacy classification to be administered.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL
BE FOREWARNED
BE PREPARED
Keywords
cdcvaccinenew world ordergeorge sorosdepopulationbill gatesfaucimodernaglobalist agendapfizercoronavirusastra zeneca
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy