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Christian Debate: Salvation by Grace or by Works? (Part A)
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4 views • April 23, 2020
This is the first of a three part series on the theological debate about grace vs works for salvation. Christians debate this topic ad nauseum, without resolution. Are we saved by grace alone, or do we need some kind of "holiness" in order to be made right with God. Jesus’ teachings may just be the key to resolving this.
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