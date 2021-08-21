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A BIBLICAL VACCINE UPDATE OF THE HISTORY OF EPI[DEMON]OLOGY
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231 views • August 21, 2021
In The Last 6 months, I have learned that Germ theory is just a theory, but also that it is a theory that has been disproved time and time again. So how can it still control the world??? It is because the Prince-Of-The-Air wants the people of God to forget that illness is from sin. Revelation 12:9: "The Whole World Is Deceived"...
Vaccine History Biblically Update...
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
Vaccine History Biblically Update...
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
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