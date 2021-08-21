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A BIBLICAL VACCINE UPDATE OF THE HISTORY OF EPI[DEMON]OLOGY
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
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231 views • August 21, 2021
In The Last 6 months, I have learned that Germ theory is just a theory, but also that it is a theory that has been disproved time and time again. So how can it still control the world??? It is because the Prince-Of-The-Air wants the people of God to forget that illness is from sin. Revelation 12:9: "The Whole World Is Deceived"...
Vaccine History Biblically Update...
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
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vaccinescabalinfluenzapandemicvirusesswine fluspanish fluself-fulfilling prophecycorona viruscovid-19epidemiologycovid 19social distancinglock downspandemic fraudsars 2mask mandatesthe maskcovid sciencemandemicannual flujoel haygossip 19sars 1
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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