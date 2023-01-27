Michigan student-athlete saved after going into sudden cardiac arrest. "Multiple saves this year"

January 11, 2023.

A cheer coach at a Michigan high school said she was in the right place at the right time when a student-athlete went into cardiac arrest last month.

The student was at practice at Memphis High School when it happened. Amanda Bobcean, who is also an emergency room nurse and mother, jumped into action with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive the student 15 minutes before EMS arrived.

Accompanying article:

https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/cheer-coach-uses-cpr-aed-to-save-student-athlete-who-went-into-sudden-cardiac-arrest

Mirrored -

frankploegman