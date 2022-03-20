© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RUSSIA BRINGS HUMANITARIAN AID TO THE RESIDENTS OF KHERSON (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
864 views • March 20, 2022
RUSSIA BRINGS HUMANITARIAN AID TO THE RESIDENTS OF KHERSON (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel bathory911 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lDXTo77UFUUa/
Telegram - Russian MFA. | ”Russian military personnel delivered 75+ tonnes of humanitarian aid to the residents of #Kherson, essentials & food supplies included.
☝️ Most of the city's residents are unable to purchase food, given that the government stopped paying wages & social benefits.”
Mirrored from Bitchute channel bathory911 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lDXTo77UFUUa/
Telegram - Russian MFA. | ”Russian military personnel delivered 75+ tonnes of humanitarian aid to the residents of #Kherson, essentials & food supplies included.
☝️ Most of the city's residents are unable to purchase food, given that the government stopped paying wages & social benefits.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.