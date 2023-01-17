Russian rocket killed a child in the Dnieper

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on a house in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The grief of the family is immeasurable. The surviving relatives curse the Russian murderers. The body of a one-year-old granddaughter is still under the rubble of a house that was hit by a Russian missile. In a voice breaking with grief, the old man curses Russia and the Russians.
