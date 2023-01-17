Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian rocket killed a child in the Dnieper
3 views
channel image
Kamarad
Published a day ago |

The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on a house in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The grief of the family is immeasurable. The surviving relatives curse the Russian murderers. The body of a one-year-old granddaughter is still under the rubble of a house that was hit by a Russian missile. In a voice breaking with grief, the old man curses Russia and the Russians.

Keywords
war in ukrainedniepervictims of a russian rocket in the dnieper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket