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18Nov19 Full Show by Topic
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11 views • November 18, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:00:00 Obama judge w astounding conflict of interest rigs trial for Planned Parenthood and fines whistleblower of PP trafficking in baby parts millions
*00:36:56— Randy Prince Andy’s PTSD (Post Traumatic SWEAT Disorder) and “Pizza Party” alibi against pedophile prostitution charges
*00:58:16 Chris Wallace takes pot shots at Steve Scalise, goes full disinfo on impeachment.
*01:08:32 The witness Schiff tried to hide who exonerates Trump
*01:19:11 Don Lemon attacks Gladys Knight for singing National Anthem, NFL teams want Kaepernick back
*01:23:50 Trump’s strange, surprise visit raises questions of poisoning
*01:28:22 Bloomberg to spend $100M in battleground states; Obama says the Democrat field is out of touch with reality
*01:37:51 Twitter executive in charge of Middle East is active duty with British psyop group
*02:00:18 Weaponized 5G — not just against our privacy & health but it’s already being used as a “non-lethal crowd control” weapon
*00:00:00 Obama judge w astounding conflict of interest rigs trial for Planned Parenthood and fines whistleblower of PP trafficking in baby parts millions
*00:36:56— Randy Prince Andy’s PTSD (Post Traumatic SWEAT Disorder) and “Pizza Party” alibi against pedophile prostitution charges
*00:58:16 Chris Wallace takes pot shots at Steve Scalise, goes full disinfo on impeachment.
*01:08:32 The witness Schiff tried to hide who exonerates Trump
*01:19:11 Don Lemon attacks Gladys Knight for singing National Anthem, NFL teams want Kaepernick back
*01:23:50 Trump’s strange, surprise visit raises questions of poisoning
*01:28:22 Bloomberg to spend $100M in battleground states; Obama says the Democrat field is out of touch with reality
*01:37:51 Twitter executive in charge of Middle East is active duty with British psyop group
*02:00:18 Weaponized 5G — not just against our privacy & health but it’s already being used as a “non-lethal crowd control” weapon
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