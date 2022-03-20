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Lvov residents turn basement into improvised bomb shelter
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103 views • March 20, 2022
RT.
Two Ukrainian residents were filmed listening to the news in an improvised bomb shelter as air-raid sirens sounded in the city of Lvov.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxqm6j-lvov-residents-turn-basement-into-improvised-bomb-shelter.html
Two Ukrainian residents were filmed listening to the news in an improvised bomb shelter as air-raid sirens sounded in the city of Lvov.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxqm6j-lvov-residents-turn-basement-into-improvised-bomb-shelter.html
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