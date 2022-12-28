Creepy Joe and Dr. Jill Celebrate Kwanzaa – A Phony Holiday Created by a Violent Felon Who Tortured Two Naked Women

Cristina Laila – The Gateway Pundit Dec 26, 2022

Joe and Dr. Jill on Monday celebrated the joy of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a phony holiday created in 1966 by black radical Ron Everett — aka Dr. Maulana Karenga, a violent felon who tortured two naked black women.

“Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes,” a 1971 Los Angeles Times article reported about Karenga’s conviction.

“May your Kwanzaa be blessed,” Dr. Jill said.

Cringe.

Joe Biden didn’t even show this much enthusiasm in his Christmas message.

In fact, Joe Biden didn’t even mention Jesus Christ in his Christmas message.

Half-Jamaican, half-Indian Kamala Harris claimed one of her favorited childhood memories was celebrating Kwanzaa.

Harris, who was born in 1964, moved to Quebec when she was 12 years old and went to Hindu temple growing up.

But she celebrated an ‘African-American’ holiday whilst living in Quebec.

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time in our home. Today, my family and I are reflecting on the seven principles. Happy Kwanzaa!” Harris said.

No serious person believes this.

Source : https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/joe-dr-jill-celebrate-kwanzaa-phony-holiday-created-violent-felon-tortured-two-naked-women-video/

