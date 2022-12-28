Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Creepy Joe and Dr. Jill Celebrate Kwanzaa – A Phony Holiday Created by a Violent Felon Who Tortured Two Naked Women
197 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

Cristina Laila – The Gateway Pundit Dec 26, 2022

Joe and Dr. Jill on Monday celebrated the joy of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a phony holiday created in 1966 by black radical Ron Everett — aka Dr. Maulana Karenga, a violent felon who tortured two naked black women.

“Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes,” a 1971 Los Angeles Times article reported about Karenga’s conviction.

“May your Kwanzaa be blessed,” Dr. Jill said.

Cringe.

Joe Biden didn’t even show this much enthusiasm in his Christmas message.

In fact, Joe Biden didn’t even mention Jesus Christ in his Christmas message.

Half-Jamaican, half-Indian Kamala Harris claimed one of her favorited childhood memories was celebrating Kwanzaa.

Harris, who was born in 1964, moved to Quebec when she was 12 years old and went to Hindu temple growing up.

But she celebrated an ‘African-American’ holiday whilst living in Quebec.

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time in our home. Today, my family and I are reflecting on the seven principles. Happy Kwanzaa!” Harris said.

No serious person believes this.

Source : https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/joe-dr-jill-celebrate-kwanzaa-phony-holiday-created-violent-felon-tortured-two-naked-women-video/

Keywords
kamala harriskwanzaafjbdr jill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket