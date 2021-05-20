MORE safe & MORE effective

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12 views • May 20, 2021
The vaccine propaganda push and serious, deadly consequences.
Thank You True Heroes
Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr. Mark Geier MD, PhD Geneticist
Dr. Christiane Northrup
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. David Martin
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits, PhD
David A. Geier, biochemist
Dr. Andrew KAUFMAN
DR. HILDE DE SMET
DR. ELIZABETH EVANS
PROF. DOLORES CAHILL
DR. R ZAC COX
DR. ANNA FORBES
DR. RALF ER SUNDBERG
DR. JOHAN DENIS
DR. DANIEL CULLUM
DR. ANNE FIERLAHJN
MORITZ VON BORCH
DR. TOM COWAN
Rachel Celler, RN
Rocco Galati
Robert F. Kenedy Jr.
Clay Clark
Malcom X (AKA Malcolm Little)
WhatsHerFace (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw/featured
)
MB Truth (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d0k8gOfde0ZC/
)
Dieselwolf (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iZvGyOH92kj0/
)
SaveTheHumans.NEWS (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/75X6zqigph6C/
)
John Talks (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUZAUoL2_bd9cR8R5T_iSlQ
)
BitsandBobs (
https://brandnewtube.com/@BitsandBobs
)
Dr Boyce Watkins / Your Black World TV (
https://www.youtube.com/c/YourBlackWorld/about
)
The Daily Dose (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuYZAnKoZYXAKKpsi_-90Tg
)
Conservative Politics and NWO (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Y6vVPUnAzPDa/
)
debess (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5W8Qpgv76n77/
)
James True (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-F6KZwlIs7SzopBj7L8cg
) www.jtrue.com
Thomas Williams (
https://thinkdifferent.thepeoplesclub.org/
)
PAHO TV (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpNnv_kL4Jk8YG_VflnZpmg
)
Exerpts from The Daily Dose (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuYZAnKoZYXAKKpsi_-90Tg
)
music:
"Ill Wind" ("You're Blowin' Me No Good") composed by Harold Arlen lyrics by Ted Koehler
"I ROBOT" Alan Parsons Project
Theme from Escape from New York: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by John Carpenter
"This Woman's Work" Written and Performed by Kate Bush
"Major Tom (Coming Home)" Artist: Peter Schilling
"The Noah Plan" Artist: Peter Schilling
"The Things You Said" Depeche Mode ℗ 1987 Sire Records Ltd.
"Dark Rage" composed by CO.AG
"A Forgotten Time" composed by CO.AG
"Disconnect" composed by CO.AG
"Ghosts" composed by CO.AG
"The Lost" composed by CO.AG
"Outside the Realm" by Big Giant Circles feat. Ashly Burch & Malukah
"If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next" by Manic Street Preachers
Thank You True Heroes
Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr. Mark Geier MD, PhD Geneticist
Dr. Christiane Northrup
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. David Martin
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits, PhD
David A. Geier, biochemist
Dr. Andrew KAUFMAN
DR. HILDE DE SMET
DR. ELIZABETH EVANS
PROF. DOLORES CAHILL
DR. R ZAC COX
DR. ANNA FORBES
DR. RALF ER SUNDBERG
DR. JOHAN DENIS
DR. DANIEL CULLUM
DR. ANNE FIERLAHJN
MORITZ VON BORCH
DR. TOM COWAN
Rachel Celler, RN
Rocco Galati
Robert F. Kenedy Jr.
Clay Clark
Malcom X (AKA Malcolm Little)
WhatsHerFace (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw/featured
)
MB Truth (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d0k8gOfde0ZC/
)
Dieselwolf (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iZvGyOH92kj0/
)
SaveTheHumans.NEWS (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/75X6zqigph6C/
)
John Talks (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUZAUoL2_bd9cR8R5T_iSlQ
)
BitsandBobs (
https://brandnewtube.com/@BitsandBobs
)
Dr Boyce Watkins / Your Black World TV (
https://www.youtube.com/c/YourBlackWorld/about
)
The Daily Dose (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuYZAnKoZYXAKKpsi_-90Tg
)
Conservative Politics and NWO (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Y6vVPUnAzPDa/
)
debess (
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5W8Qpgv76n77/
)
James True (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-F6KZwlIs7SzopBj7L8cg
) www.jtrue.com
Thomas Williams (
https://thinkdifferent.thepeoplesclub.org/
)
PAHO TV (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpNnv_kL4Jk8YG_VflnZpmg
)
Exerpts from The Daily Dose (
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuYZAnKoZYXAKKpsi_-90Tg
)
music:
"Ill Wind" ("You're Blowin' Me No Good") composed by Harold Arlen lyrics by Ted Koehler
"I ROBOT" Alan Parsons Project
Theme from Escape from New York: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by John Carpenter
"This Woman's Work" Written and Performed by Kate Bush
"Major Tom (Coming Home)" Artist: Peter Schilling
"The Noah Plan" Artist: Peter Schilling
"The Things You Said" Depeche Mode ℗ 1987 Sire Records Ltd.
"Dark Rage" composed by CO.AG
"A Forgotten Time" composed by CO.AG
"Disconnect" composed by CO.AG
"Ghosts" composed by CO.AG
"The Lost" composed by CO.AG
"Outside the Realm" by Big Giant Circles feat. Ashly Burch & Malukah
"If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next" by Manic Street Preachers
Keywords
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