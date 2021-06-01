COVID VAXX "SHEDDING" HURTING UNVAXXED - DR. LEE MERRITT

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There's definitely something to this. From what I've researched independently, any transmission appears to require skin-to-skin contact rather than via airborne alone. The "fact-checkers" are denying any transmission possibility whatsoever, which means that there's likely some truth to this.
TheMedicalRebel - https://drleemerritt.com/
The New American
https://thenewamerican.com/
Alex Newman - Twitter
https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou?lang=en
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Self-disseminating vaccines for emerging infectious diseases (Jan 2, 2016)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4732410/
We now have the technology to develop vaccines that spread themselves (Aug. 19, 2020)
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24732960-100-we-now-have-the-technology-to-develop-vaccines-that-spread-themselves/
Scientists are working on vaccines that spread like a disease. What could possibly go wrong? (Sept. 18, 2020)
https://thebulletin.org/2020/09/scientists-are-working-on-vaccines-that-spread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
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Where to Get Treatment/ Drugs/ Supplements
https://drleemerritt.com/uploads/Where%20to%20Get%20Meds:Treatment.pdf
Video Mirrored from FritjofPersson
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VgDH44wnFLSZ/