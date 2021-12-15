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...on Conspiracy 'Theories'
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122 views • December 15, 2021
...on Conspiracy 'Theories'
Do you beleive on Conspiracy 'Theories' ? (Comedy)
I think that’s a conspiracy theory in itself that the government is batting a thousand and telling us the whole truth…….. like he said it’s a strong stance to take that’s right up there with the earth is flat. I would be more likely to believe that and I’ve astral projected out there and seen it.
Do you beleive on Conspiracy 'Theories' ? (Comedy)
I think that’s a conspiracy theory in itself that the government is batting a thousand and telling us the whole truth…….. like he said it’s a strong stance to take that’s right up there with the earth is flat. I would be more likely to believe that and I’ve astral projected out there and seen it.
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