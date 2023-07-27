Agenda47: Returning Production of Essential Medicines Back to America and Ending Biden’s Pharmaceutical Shortages

Agenda47: Returning Production of Essential Medicines Back to America and Ending Biden’s Pharmaceutical ShortagesAs part of my plan to obtain total independence from China, we will phase in tariffs and import restrictions to bring back production of all essential medicines to the United States of America where they belong. I signed an executive order to begin this process in 2020 but Biden has shamefully failed to follow through.





https://rumble.com/v321rke-agenda47-reshoring-production-of-essential-medicines-to-end-bidens-pharmace.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5













