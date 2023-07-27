Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Agenda47: Returning Production of Essential Medicines Back to America and Ending Biden’s Pharmaceutical Shortages
channel image
GalacticStorm
2068 Subscribers
Shop now
65 views
Published 19 hours ago

Agenda47: Returning Production of Essential Medicines Back to America and Ending Biden’s Pharmaceutical ShortagesAs part of my plan to obtain total independence from China, we will phase in tariffs and import restrictions to bring back production of all essential medicines to the United States of America where they belong. I signed an executive order to begin this process in 2020 but Biden has shamefully failed to follow through.


https://rumble.com/v321rke-agenda47-reshoring-production-of-essential-medicines-to-end-bidens-pharmace.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5 





Keywords
presidentdonald j trumpspecial announcementagenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket