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YEMEN has entered this war & intends to intensify it - Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, addresses the nation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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 "We will continue to escalate, with everything we possess, for what is greater, for what is larger, for what is more powerful."

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi addresses the nation. Yemen has entered this war and intends to intensify it.

Adding:

Two soldiers from the Lebanese Armed Forces were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

Lebanon: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nabih Berri: Targeting paramedics, journalists, and soldiers of the Lebanese army is a war crime committed by Israel with premeditation.

Adding:

The USS Gerald R. Ford has arrived in Split, Croatia for major repairs following a "laundry room fire."

The Ford left Split in October 2025 to join operations in the Caribbean. It's back in the same port 5 months later for extensive repairs. 

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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