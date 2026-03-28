YEMEN has entered this war & intends to intensify it - Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, addresses the nation

"We will continue to escalate, with everything we possess, for what is greater, for what is larger, for what is more powerful."

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi addresses the nation. Yemen has entered this war and intends to intensify it.

Adding:

Two soldiers from the Lebanese Armed Forces were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

Lebanon: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nabih Berri: Targeting paramedics, journalists, and soldiers of the Lebanese army is a war crime committed by Israel with premeditation.

Adding:

The USS Gerald R. Ford has arrived in Split, Croatia for major repairs following a "laundry room fire."

The Ford left Split in October 2025 to join operations in the Caribbean. It's back in the same port 5 months later for extensive repairs.