YEMEN has entered this war & intends to intensify it - Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, addresses the nation

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"We will continue to escalate, with everything we possess, for what is greater, for what is larger, for what is more powerful."
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi addresses the nation. Yemen has entered this war and intends to intensify it.
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Two soldiers from the Lebanese Armed Forces were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.
Lebanon: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nabih Berri: Targeting paramedics, journalists, and soldiers of the Lebanese army is a war crime committed by Israel with premeditation.
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The USS Gerald R. Ford has arrived in Split, Croatia for major repairs following a "laundry room fire."
The Ford left Split in October 2025 to join operations in the Caribbean. It's back in the same port 5 months later for extensive repairs.