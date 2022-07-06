The power to tax is the power to destroy part three

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In this last episode of the power to tax is the power to destroy I look at the teachings of Jesus about this subject in the New Testament both sobering and humorous at the same time. And even supernatural provision to pay taxes seems to be available in certain situations wouldn’t that be nice! I also provide some alternative ideas to the normal taxation system.
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