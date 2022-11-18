Create New Account
11/18/2022 -- Large M6.9 (M7.0) Earthquake strikes warned area in Indonesia - Seismic unrest spreads
177 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 10 days ago

ALERT: A large M6.9 (m6.7) earthquake has struck in the warned area on the coast of Sumatra Indonesia.


The warning for this week talked about Coast of Java + Sumatra and the nearby Krakatau volcano. Now the largest earthquake in months has hit there exactly...



Usgs currently at 6.9 https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

emsc currently at 6.7 https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/...

The warning for Java / Sumatra Indonesia was issued at about 16min into my video from 4 days ago (Nov 14 2022) here: https://youtu.be/r7nKnDX-Msg?t=960


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

