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SACRIFICING CHILDREN TO THE IDOL OF “HERD IMMUNITY”
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41 views • May 12, 2021
Several countries halted MMR vaccines when 2 toddlers died, but when 2 die in a Pfizer clinical study — nevermind, full Warp Speed ahead. 17 yr old basketball player in ICU with 3 brain blood clots after vaccine.
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