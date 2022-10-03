Create New Account
GlobalWalkOut Step 5
Frog News World
Published 2 months ago |
The fifth step of the global walkout is to display your country’s flag upside-down anywhere you can. We’ve come up with a very cheap and easy way to do this so EVERYONE can participate. We’ve been inspired in the Netherlands by seeing hundreds of upside-down flags along the highways. It’s very impactful because the public cannot help but notice and wonder why they are there. An important part of this step is to take a photo when you put your flag somewhere and post it online. Use the same hashtags as everyone else to show that WE ARE THE MANY…#CountryInDistress and #GlobalWalkout. Go To https://GlobalWalkOut.com for more information.

