Navy SEAL Museum Coming to San Diego
Published 21 hours ago

Navy SEAL Museum Coming to San Diego:  AN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new museum highlighting the history of the Navy SEALs, America's most elite combat unit, is coming to downtown San Diego.


The Navy SEAL Museum will take over the 10,000-square foot building at the corner of Broadway and Kettner Boulevard. The building used to house the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art.  

Keywords
navy seal museumcoming to san diegoby end of 2024

