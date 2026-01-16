Lab Standards and SARS-CoV-2 Standards, an interview with Daniel Roytas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when laboratory testing lacks true gold standards? This conversation dives into serious questions around lab methods, reference materials, and how scientific conclusions are formed when isolated standards don’t exist. It’s a thoughtful look at why proper controls matter and how assumptions can shape outcomes in modern research. If you’re interested in how lab science really works behind the scenes, watch the latest interview for deeper context.
