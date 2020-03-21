[Mar 21, 2020] Live Footage from Inside an Italian Hospital in Treviso [Billy Zig]

I'm just sharing this video that was sent to me from a friend in Italy.

His comment: From Italy today. I will send you even a short video to see that the hospitals are empty... it’s nothing dramatic here. Televisions lie and the police force citizens to stay home, while hundreds of planes continue to spray overhead.

Please share.





Goodmorning everyone!

Today I went to the hospital to visit me and I rightly asked about the covid19 virus.

Below I will write to you what I was told by the doctor. To share.

"There is no case of covid19 here ... only suspects!

On a scientific and molecular level there is still no date for this virus and it has not even been provided by the ministry of health.

How does it work:

Practically all patients with a certain age who show up in the hospital with flu symptoms are quarantined. But it is not known if it is a new virus or a simple flu, so much so that people in old age who already suffer from other diseases risk losing their lives. It must be said that seasonal flu would also suffice in their case.

Suspicion of the covid19 virus is assigned based on the patient's symptoms.

So if you go to hospital tomorrow with high fever, tose and sore throat, you are considered suspected of covid19, although it may be bronchitis or seasonal flu.

These are the obligations of the ministry of health.

Many initially filled the hospital because they were afraid ... for this reason you were advised to stay at home, because the difference between the flu and the VIRUS crown cannot be guessed.

Young people are not at risk. "





Dear friends, listen to me.

It must be said that: The (normal) influenza is not as simple as you think.

Many years ago when I was living in London, I got a flu that completely knocked me out ... I thought I was going to die.

Fever, cough, phlegm, headache, bone pain, vomiting etc. I didn't know what to do anymore.

Now think about whether such a thing happens to a poor ninety year old.

He dies immediately.

Covid19 is a scam!

But, the only reality thing are that the government force us to stay at home.





